Calgary police seek identities of 3 men believed responsible for CTrain assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are seeking the identities of three men who they believe were responsible for an assault and robbery on a CTrain in May.

Police said they’ve exhausted all investigative avenues to identify the trio and are turning to the public for assistance.

Just before midnight on May 22, a man was assaulted and robbed by three men while travelling on a southbound CTrain that was between the 39 Avenue and Chinook LRT stations, police said. Investigators believe the suspects left the train at Chinook Station and headed westbound on 61 Avenue S.W.

The CTrain driver alerted Calgary Transit security to the incident; they met the victim at Chinook Station, along with Calgary police officers.

EMS transported the victim to hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the victim and the attackers knew each other.

Police describe the first man as wearing a black coat with a clear plastic covering overtop, as well as a black ball cap.

The second man was wearing a black and white hoodie with a Rooks & Castles print on front and a red ball cap. He was carrying a backpack with red straps. That man appeared to have both his wrists bandaged.

The third was described as wearing black pants, a black ball cap and a blue and black coat with a yellow band around the middle and yellow lining in the hood.

If anyone has information about the incident or the identity of the suspects, they are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.