Canada

3-legged dog, 3 people rescued from fast-moving wildfire near Cranbrook, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 5:46 pm
Family grapples with loss of home to B.C. wildfire
WATCH: A family who lost everything in the Saint Mary's River wildfire, north of Cranbrook, is speaking out on the immense loss. As Aaron McArthur reports, in the face of hardship, their community is showing strength and resilience.
Three people were rescued by helicopter last week, say police, after a fast-moving wildfire in southeastern B.C. trapped them.

The St. Mary’s River Fire, sparked by downed power lines just north of Cranbrook, roared to life on the afternoon of July 17. By 2:30 p.m., evacuation orders had been issued.

Cranbrook RCMP said all available officers were dispatched that day to help evacuate people from the First Nation community of ?aq’am (St. Mary’s Indian Band).

“As they worked to get people out, the wildfire rapidly advanced, overtaking Mission Wasa Low Road and cutting off the only exit,” said police.

“This sudden progression trapped the seven RCMP officers, along with two municipal employees, and one civilian.”

Police say emergency air extraction was requested — a commercial company, Big Horn Helicopters, and E-Division’s air support were called.

“Bighorn Helicopters successfully evacuated the trapped civilian and the two municipal employees,” said police.

“By 4:45 p.m., a temporary stabilization of the wildfire allowed the remaining seven RCMP officers to evacuate safely.”

The fire is currently estimated at 4,093 hectares, and several evacuation orders and alerts are still in place.

Three days after the fire started, police say a three-legged dog was rescued from the ?aq’am community.

Police say the dog, named Three Leg, had been left behind during the evacuation.

Constables Alistair Peers, Monte Webb and Eldene Stanley searched for the dog, which, after multiple attempts, was eventually found hiding under the stairs of her home.

Three Leg was taken to a vet and was found to be in good health.

Cranbrook RCMP said a heartfelt recognition goes out to the three constables, as “their good news story provides a beacon of hope amidst the ongoing wildfire disaster.”

BC wildfiresBC InteriorDog RescueKootenaysCranbrookhelicopter rescuebc first nationSoutheast BCCranbrook RCMPwildfire rescuest mary's wildfire?aq'am community
