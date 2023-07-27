Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calls government ‘ad attack’ misleading

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) called on the Government of Saskatchewan Thursday to take down billboards that are part of a provincial campaign.

The STF called the billboard “misleading and ridiculous” and a waste of taxpayers’ money.

“What a waste of time and money,” Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte said. “They’ve proven once again they don’t really care about students and their learning environment and instead want to create division by suggesting teachers are the villains.”

The billboard, featured in several locations across the province, cries out “A Fair Deal for Teachers” and boasts of the seven per cent salary increase the government promised to hand Saskatchewan teachers over the next three years.

View image in full screen Advertisement campaign billboard by the Saskatchewan Government in Saskatoon. Ethan Butterfield/ Global News

It also says that the increase would put the wage of Saskatchewan teachers above the Western Canada average.

“It has a message that it’s a fair deal for teachers but what is the underlying message of that?” Becotte said. “(The message is) this is less than inflation and we won’t value teachers enough to have the conversations at the table.”

Becotte said the misleading part is that the billboard doesn’t show an accurate representation of teachers’ wages.

“The average they are using isn’t accurate from the perspective we are seeing across the province,” Becotte said.

The billboard shows the average yearly salary of a Saskatchewan teacher to be $92,000 as of 2022. Becotte said that number should be closer to $60,000.

“That $92,000 mark, you need to have a Bachelor of Education degree and over 10 years of experience in order to get to that point in your salary,” Becotte explained. “This government is cherry-picking the data they are using to mislead and present an inaccurate position.”

Three meetings of collective bargaining have taken place between the STF and the government.

Becotte said they knew messaging would be coming out during the process but said the “ad attacks” are only focusing on a small part of the problem.

“We knew there would be messaging coming out but for it to come out this early and to only focus on such a small portion, it is meant to mislead the public,” Becotte said. “Salary is just one of the proposals we have within our proposal package, and it’s just meant to distract the public from the realities we are seeing in classrooms.”

Last week, Becotte said federation negotiators had been presenting data around class size and complexity to the provincial government, as well as the experiences of teachers, noting these are many of the same talking points that the federation has been bringing forward over the past year.

She said they’ve had trustees acknowledge that the complexity of classrooms has increased, but didn’t feel it was a bargaining issue.

In June, the federation noted that the $40-million funding bump for provincial school divisions was missing a zero.

“What is the cost that could be invested into kids and into public education or other public services that is being put towards these advertisements,” Becotte asked. “I’ve seen one estimate of $15,000 a month for a billboard.”

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Education to comment on the ad campaign and the STF’s call. They have not responded.

Further rounds of bargaining will take place in August, September and October.

– with files from Global News’ Brody Langager