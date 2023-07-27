Procession held for Toronto police dog Bingo killed in the line of duty

Send this page to someone via email

A procession was held on Thursday morning to honour a fallen K9 who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week. Toronto police said it’s the first service dog they’ve lost on the job.

Bingo, a two-year-old German Shepherd, was shot and killed while looking for an armed suspect in north Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old suspect involved in the shooting of Bingo was also shot by a Toronto police officer, prompting the province’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate.

The procession started at around 7:30 a.m. at the Emergency Veterinary Clinic on Yonge Street. Dozens of officers and police cruisers were in attendance.

Bingo’s body and the procession then proceeded towards the DVP and to Guelph University for “end of life veterinary services.”

View image in full screen Toronto police service dog Bingo. Facebook

Bingo joined the Police Dog Services in July 2022 and was partnered with Sgt. Brandon Smith. After completing extensive training with Smith, the K9 graduated in December 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said Bingo successfully made a series of apprehensions during his time with the force.

“We’ve never lost a dog,” Demkiw said, adding it’s the first time they’ve had to organize a funeral for a K9.