Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Procession held for Toronto police dog Bingo killed in the line of duty

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 27, 2023 9:35 am
Click to play video: 'Procession held for Toronto police dog Bingo, killed in line of duty'
Procession held for Toronto police dog Bingo, killed in line of duty
WATCH: Toronto police lined a funeral procession on Thursday morning for Bingo – a police dog shot and killed in the line of duty while searching for a suspect with a gun on Tuesday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A procession was held on Thursday morning to honour a fallen K9 who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week. Toronto police said it’s the first service dog they’ve lost on the job.

Bingo, a two-year-old German Shepherd, was shot and killed while looking for an armed suspect in north Etobicoke on Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old suspect involved in the shooting of Bingo was also shot by a Toronto police officer, prompting the province’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate.

The procession started at around 7:30 a.m. at the Emergency Veterinary Clinic on Yonge Street. Dozens of officers and police cruisers were in attendance.

Bingo’s body and the procession then proceeded towards the DVP and to Guelph University for “end of life veterinary services.”

Toronto police service dog Bingo. View image in full screen
Toronto police service dog Bingo. Facebook

Bingo joined the Police Dog Services in July 2022 and was partnered with Sgt. Brandon Smith. After completing extensive training with Smith, the K9 graduated in December 2022.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said Bingo successfully made a series of apprehensions during his time with the force.

“We’ve never lost a dog,” Demkiw said, adding it’s the first time they’ve had to organize a funeral for a K9.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police dog named Bingo shot dead during incident involving armed suspect'
Toronto police dog named Bingo shot dead during incident involving armed suspect
CrimeToronto PoliceK9BingoGerman Sheppardtoronto police dogToronto Police K9toronto police k9 bingotoronto police service dog
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices