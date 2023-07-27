Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pilot dead, passenger injured in eastern Ontario two seater plane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2023 7:45 am
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

ALEXANDRIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a pilot is dead and a passenger was injured in a two-seater plane crash.

OPP say they responded to the crash shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Power Dam Road near Alexandria, about 100 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.

While the police news release did not provide an exact location of the crash, there is a small rural airport in the area.

Police say the pilot died at the scene and a passenger was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is deploying a team of investigators after a Cessna 150 accident in Alexandria.

Provincial police are investigating in partnership with the TSB team.

More on Canada
Ontario Provincial PoliceOttawaPlane CrashTransportation Safety Board of CanadaAlexandriaOntario Plane CrashAlexandria plane crashAlexandria plane crash ontarioPower Dam Road
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices