Two charged in Prince Albert after buying firearm with a stolen credit card

Two Prince Albert residents were arrested by police on Monday after they bought a firearm with a stolen credit card and fake licences.

RCMP officers and Prince Albert police, along with the SWAT team, arrested six people from a residence on 12th Street East.

Julie Daigneault, 44, and Taylor Lariviere, 31, are both charged with:

possession of stolen property under $5,000

fraud under $5,000

unlicensed possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

failing to comply with release order condition

Daigneault is also charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and unlicensed possession of a prohibited weapon.

The other four individuals were released without charges.

Police say a search of the residence uncovered the fraudulently purchased firearm along with another prohibited firearm, brass knuckles, fake IDs, edged weapons, stolen cheques, and other stolen property.

Daigneault will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Aug. 2. Lariviere will follow on Aug. 14.

Prince Albert police said the investigation is ongoing.