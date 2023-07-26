Menu

Canada

Two charged in Prince Albert after buying firearm with a stolen credit card

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 5:51 pm
Two Prince Albert residents were arrested by police on Monday after they bought a firearm with a stolen credit card and fake licences.

RCMP officers and Prince Albert police, along with the SWAT team, arrested six people from a residence on 12th Street East.

Julie Daigneault, 44, and Taylor Lariviere, 31, are both charged with:

  • possession of stolen property under $5,000
  • fraud under $5,000
  • unlicensed possession of a firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a firearm obtained by crime
  • failing to comply with release order condition

Daigneault is also charged with possessing a prohibited weapon and unlicensed possession of a prohibited weapon.

The other four individuals were released without charges.

Police say a search of the residence uncovered the fraudulently purchased firearm along with another prohibited firearm, brass knuckles, fake IDs, edged weapons, stolen cheques, and other stolen property.

Daigneault will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Aug. 2. Lariviere will follow on Aug. 14.

Prince Albert police said the investigation is ongoing.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsPrince AlbertArrestPrince Albert PoliceSWAT team
