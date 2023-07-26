Menu

Canada

Quebec judge denies request to appeal decision maintaining school prayer space ban

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 4:53 pm
Quebec school prayer room ban challenged in court
Civil liberties and Muslim groups are fighting a Quebec government ban on prayer rooms in schools, which was ordered by Education Minister Bernard Drainville. Advocacy organizations are pushing for the ban to be lifted, and the harm they believe it could cause – Jun 13, 2023
The Quebec Court of Appeal has refused to allow a Muslim organization and a civil rights group to appeal a lower court decision maintaining the province’s ban on prayer spaces in public schools.

Justice Robert M. Mainville says he’s not convinced the appeal has a reasonable chance of success.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the National Council of Canadian Muslims had been seeking to have the prayer ban suspended until their court challenge could be heard in full.

Lawyers for the groups argued earlier this week that a Superior Court judge erred in June when he rejected their request.

But Mainville disagreed and said he’s not convinced the harm caused by the ban is serious enough to justify a suspension and that constitutional issues raised by the decree would have to be decided at trial.

He says the ban, which forbids schools from making space available for visible prayer, also benefits from the presumption that government laws and regulations are in the public interest.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

