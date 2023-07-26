Divers hope to enter Quebec river in search for Ukrainian man

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they hope divers can enter a river southeast of Quebec City to search for a Ukrainian refugee reported missing one week ago.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says police divers have been showing up daily to take part in the search but the current in the Etchemin River has been too strong for them.

Bilodeau says conditions have improved and police hope to resume searching the water later today with the help of two helicopters.

Police have not identified the missing man, but an official with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress says he is 21-year-old Sumit Shyder.

Michael Shwec of the Congress says Shyder arrived in Canada earlier this month and his mother, twin brother and younger brother are also in the province.

The mother reported him missing late Wednesday night after he went swimming and did not return.