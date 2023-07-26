Menu

Economy

U.S. ambassador visit to Saskatoon highlights First Nations business

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 3:08 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. Ambassador, First Nations Bank discuss initiatives to increase investment and trade'
U.S. Ambassador, First Nations Bank discuss initiatives to increase investment and trade
WATCH: First Nations Bank of Canada president and CEO Bill Lomax met with United States Ambassador David L. Cohen on Wednesday to discuss initiatives for increasing trade and developing new opportunities.
The United States Ambassador to Canada was making the rounds to several businesses across Saskatchewan Wednesday, with one of them being the First Nations Bank of Canada.

Ambassador David Cohen said one of his areas of interest is economic development and recovery.

“Because of the perspective of President Biden, who I represent in this country, it’s critically important to him that when we talk about rebuilding the economy we do it from, as he says, ‘the bottom up and the middle out,'” Cohen said.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous tourism industry seeing rise in popularity'
Indigenous tourism industry seeing rise in popularity

He said this was an approach to recovery that he believes has a special meaning to First Nations people.

Cohen met with Bill Lomax, CEO of First Nations Bank of Canada, who said it was great to see the U.S. ambassador take interest in Indigenous communities.

“First Nations business is Canadian business,” Lomax said.

He said First Nations businesses help First Nations communities, but they do business all across Canada and serve other communities outside their own.

Lomax said anything that’s good for Indigenous businesses is good for Canada in general.

Saskatchewan NewsBusinessSaskatoon NewsIndigenousFirst NationsEconomyU.S. AmbassadorFirst Nations Bank of Canada
