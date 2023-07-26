Manitoba premier to recognize Mounties with Order of the Buffalo Hunt

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Heather Stefanson has awarded one of Manitoba’s highest honours to the RCMP on the police agency’s 150th anniversary.

Stefanson, alongside Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, announced Wednesday that Manitoba’s “D” Division RCMP officers and civilian staff — past and present — have collectively received the Order of the Buffalo Hunt.

The order, established 66 years ago, is awarded at the discretion of the premier and is intended to recognize individuals who demonstrate “leadership, service and community commitment.”

“For 150 years, the RCMP has protected Manitobans across our province by acting with integrity, demonstrating compassion and serving with excellence,” Stefanson said.

“Every day, officers and civilian employees make valuable contributions to the communities they serve. Today, we thank all RCMP employees, past and present, for their perseverance, duty, and significant contributions to protecting and serving Manitobans.”

