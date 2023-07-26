Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba premier to recognize Mounties with Order of the Buffalo Hunt

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 11:22 am
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP D Division building on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg. Randall Paull/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Premier Heather Stefanson has awarded one of Manitoba’s highest honours to the RCMP on the police agency’s 150th anniversary.

Stefanson, alongside Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen, announced Wednesday that Manitoba’s “D” Division RCMP officers and civilian staff — past and present — have collectively received the Order of the Buffalo Hunt.

The order, established 66 years ago, is awarded at the discretion of the premier and is intended to recognize individuals who demonstrate “leadership, service and community commitment.”

“For 150 years, the RCMP has protected Manitobans across our province by acting with integrity, demonstrating compassion and serving with excellence,” Stefanson said.

“Every day, officers and civilian employees make valuable contributions to the communities they serve. Today, we thank all RCMP employees, past and present, for their perseverance, duty, and significant contributions to protecting and serving Manitobans.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP celebrates 150 years with museum'
RCMP celebrates 150 years with museum
RCMPManitoba RCMPHeather StefansonKelvin GoertzenD DivisionOrder Of The Buffalo HuntManitoba honours
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices