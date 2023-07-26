Ontario junior hockey, lacrosse teams mourn ‘sudden’ loss of 18-year-old player

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old junior hockey and lacrosse player from Owen Sound, Ont., died last weekend.

Both the KW Siskins hockey club and the Owen Sound North Stars Lacrosse Club have issued statements saying they are mourning Tyson Downs.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye for now to Tyson Downs,” the KW Siskins club said in an Instagram post, which noted that his death was a “sudden” loss. Details have not been released on how Downs died.

The Waterloo-based hockey club credited the Owen Sound native for being a great teammate

“His passion for the game was infectious, and his dedication to the team was unparalleled,” the post said.

“His passing leaves a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, Tyson. You will be missed but never forgotten.”

Downs played one season for the team, recording 16 points in 45 regular-season games. He previously played for the Grey Bruce Highlanders.

The North Stars also praised Downs for being an integral part of their team.

“It is with terrible sadness and heartache that we pass along that one of our own, Tyson Downs, passed away over the weekend,” the club said in a Facebook post.

“Tyson was a massive part of our team on and off the floor, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family teammate and the Owen Sound Community.”

Downs, who was a defenceman with the club, recorded 37 points in 13 games for the North Stars this summer.

