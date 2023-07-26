Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, July 26

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 11:06 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July. 26'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, July. 26
Chantal Wagner with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, July. 26.
Flower picking and cocktails, how to run your reno project smoothly, and new bursaries announced for paramedics.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, July 26, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Experience Saskatoon takes us to Black Fox Farm and Distillery

Kayla Parkalub with Black Fox Farm and Distillery says the flowers are blooming early this year.

Parkalub says they have over 100 different varieties of flowers.

She said tours are offered and visitors can pick flowers and enjoy some cocktails and live music.

Experience Saskatoon takes us to Black Fox Farm and Distillery

Metric Design discusses running your project efficiently

Tamara Bowman with Metric Design discussed the importance of running a project efficiently, noting that can help avoid mistakes.

Tessa Christopher, an interior designer, says an efficiently run project is all about communication.

Christopher said people need to have proactive communication, which can mean having thorough drawings and an open line of contact with the client and the trades.

Metric Design discusses running your project efficiently

Troy Davies talks about bursaries for paramedics across the province

Troy Davies with Medavie Health Services West says new money was announced for paramedics.

The Saskatchewan government announced that bursaries are available for paramedics going into programs for primary care paramedics and advanced care.

Davies said these 58 bursaries are great news and should help with recruitment.

Troy Davies talks about bursaries for paramedics across the province

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, July. 26

Absolutely gorgeous outside — Emily-May Simmonds with what you need to know in your Wednesday, July. 26, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

