Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Rogers-Shaw deal drags down profits at newly merged telecom giant in Q2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 8:17 am
Click to play video: 'What Rogers purchase of Shaw will mean for Canadian consumers'
What Rogers purchase of Shaw will mean for Canadian consumers
After months of deliberation and despite widespread criticism the federal government has given a green light to the Shaw-Rogers deal. Emily Lazatin has more on the biggest telecom merger in Canadian history and what it could mean for consumers – Mar 31, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Rogers Communications Inc. saw its profit decrease by 73 per cent to $109 million in its most recent quarter when it closed its deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc.

The Toronto-based telecommunications company says its second-quarter profit compared with a net income of $409 million in the same period last year.

The profit amounted to diluted earnings per share of 20 cents for the period ending June 30, down from 76 cents during its previous second quarter.

Click to play video: 'Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways'
Rogers to provide cell service in TTC subways

Rogers says the significant drop in net income and diluted earnings per share reflects an ongoing increase of approximately $500 million in quarterly depreciation and amortization from the assets acquired in its $26-billion merger with Shaw, which closed in April.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On an adjusted basis, its net income totalled $544 million, a 17 per cent increase from $463 million during the prior second quarter, while its adjusted diluted earnings per share moved from 86 cents to $1.02 per share.

Revenue for the period grew 30 per cent to $5 billion in the most recent quarter, up from $3.9 billion in the previous second quarter.

More on Money
Rogers communicationsShaw CommunicationsRogers Shaw dealRogers Shaw mergerrogers stockCanada telecomRogers EarningsRogers SharesRogers acquires ShawRogers Q2
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices