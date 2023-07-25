Body of Alberta man recovered from Salmo River in B.C.

See more sharing options

The body of an Alberta man was recovered from a river in B.C.’s Interior on Monday.

Police in the community of Salmo say the body was discovered by a pair of divers who were contracted by the Shambhala Music Festival to recover garbage from the Salmo River.

“The divers were able to bring the man to shore, where efforts were made to revive him,” said Salmo RCMP.

“Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.”

RCMP say the man was identified as a 43-year-old from Calgary.

The popular music festival, which ran July 20-24 and attracts thousands, is located on a 500-acre farm and alongside the Salmo River.

“Investigators haven’t been able to confirm whether the man was part of the music festival,” police said.

“At this time, the man appeared to have drowned, with no foul play suspected.”