Flames sign Darryl Sutter’s son Brett to minor-league extension

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Flames have signed former coach Darryl Sutter’s son Brett to a minor-league contract extension.

Brett Sutter and the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers agreed to a one-year contract, the Flames said Tuesday in a statement.

The 36-year-old centre from Viking, Alta., was the Wranglers’ captain this past season when the club topped the AHL regular-season standings at 51-17-3-1.

The Wranglers were eliminated from the playoffs May 19 in the third round.

The Flames fired Darryl Sutter on May 1 after missing the NHL playoffs by two points. He’s since been replaced by Ryan Huska.

Darryl Sutter drafted Brett in the sixth round in 2005, when Darryl was both coach and general manager of the Flames in his first stint with the NHL club.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary rehired him as coach March 5, 2021.

Brett Sutter reached 1,000 AHL games played Dec. 21, 2022, during the Wranglers’ inaugural season. He became the eighth player in league history to do so.

Brett has scored 190 goals and compiled 263 assists in his AHL career. He scored his first NHL goal with the Flames in 2008 while appearing 18 games for the club between 2008 and 2011.

He went on to play another 38 NHL games for the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild.

The Flames re-signed the six-foot, 200-pound forward last year.

He played in pre-season games, but wasn’t called up during the 2022-23 season.