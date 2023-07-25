Skittles and French’s team up to create mustard-flavoured candies

Send this page to someone via email

Skittles lovers beware, this new yellow candy isn’t lemon-flavoured.

In honour of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5, Skittles and French’s (the duo no one expected) have joined forces to create a brand-new mustard-flavoured Skittle (the candy no one wanted).

Before you ask, no, they’re not joking.

According to a Tuesday press release from French’s, the new mustard Skittles are “a sweet and savory treat that’s sure to tang up your taste buds.”

The company called the new yellow sweet “a confectionary classic that lives at the intersection of condiment and candy.”

The mustard-flavoured Skittles will be available only for a limited time.

We're going all out this #MustardDay with our Limited Edition French's Mustard Skittles Click here to learn more: https://t.co/AleSp6pxup pic.twitter.com/ntNcWqOA5f — French's (@Frenchs) July 25, 2023

“Skittles is a candy that needs no introduction, but deserves a lot of love,” French’s said in the press release. “That’s why when they hopped on board to combine their candy with our tang, we were over the moon. Then we tasted them and shot right through it.”

“Few partnerships make sense. This one truly does not, which means it absolutely does,” the brand reasoned.

French’s is already a well-known brand in Canada and is a staple in many Canuck refrigerators. Even their beloved yellow mustard itself is made from stone-ground, 100 per cent Canadian mustard seeds.

Sadly, though, the mustard Skittles likely won’t be found in your local candy aisle.

Snack-sized bags of mustard Skittles will be distributed at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Ga., on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York City on Aug. 5. Limited edition swag — hopefully sans any mustard — will also be available at these locations. The “Mustard Mobile,” a branded, yellow vintage bus, will also be present.

Adventurous-eating Canadians who want to try the mustard Skittles can enter to score a bag through an online sweepstakes on the French’s website.

mustard just got a little chewier🌟 — SKITTLES (@Skittles) July 25, 2023

For anyone having dijon-vu, this isn’t the first time Skittles has experimented with some unconventional flavours. Other limited-edition Mustard Day releases have included mustard-flavoured hot dog buns, mustard-flavoured beer, mustard-flavoured doughnuts and even mustard-flavoured ice cream.

mustard ice cream, mustard beer, mustard donuts, mustard ********* pic.twitter.com/yMiZEVcHbD — French's (@Frenchs) July 24, 2023

It’ll take a bold eater to want to chomp into this new Skittles candy. Will you mustard up the courage to try one?