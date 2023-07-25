Menu

Canada

Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2023 1:22 pm
Documents from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation shows the vacancy rate of government housing and that there were 3,200 vacant affordable homes at the end of last year. View image in full screen
Documents from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation shows the vacancy rate of government housing and that there were 3,200 vacant affordable homes at the end of last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation documents, obtained by the Opposition NDP, show the vacancy rate of government housing has more than doubled over the last 10 years.

The documents say there were nearly 1,200 vacant affordable homes in 2012.

That is compared to 3,200 vacant affordable homes at the end of last year.

NDP housing critic Meara Conway says the higher rate is a result of the Saskatchewan Party government mismanaging social housing, especially at a time when more people are experiencing homelessness.

The government has said it’s concerned about the high vacancy rate and that it’s working to fill the homes.

