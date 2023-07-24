Menu

Headline link
Canada

Manitoba looking to upgrade building permitting processes

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted July 24, 2023 4:33 pm
Workers on construction site. View image in full screen
After getting public input, Manitoba said it will publish sections of the Building and Electrical Permitting Improvement Act, the Permit Dispute Resolution Regulation and the Performance Standards Regulation. The Canadian Press
Manitoba is looking to make some changes to better its building permitting processes.

An announcement released today said legislative and regulatory updates should improve the processes’ “efficiency, transparency and accountability.”

“Changes will support the consistent application of building codes across the province and ensure that permitting decisions are made within predictable and reasonable timeframe,” said Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

After getting public input, Manitoba said it will publish sections of the Building and Electrical Permitting Improvement Act, the Permit Dispute Resolution Regulation and the Performance Standards Regulation.

Reyes said the changes will start on March 1, 2024 to give permitting authorities time to adjust.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg city councillor introduces plan to reduce vacant buildings'
Winnipeg city councillor introduces plan to reduce vacant buildings
