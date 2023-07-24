Manitoba looking to upgrade building permitting processes

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is looking to make some changes to better its building permitting processes.

An announcement released today said legislative and regulatory updates should improve the processes’ “efficiency, transparency and accountability.”

“Changes will support the consistent application of building codes across the province and ensure that permitting decisions are made within predictable and reasonable timeframe,” said Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

After getting public input, Manitoba said it will publish sections of the Building and Electrical Permitting Improvement Act, the Permit Dispute Resolution Regulation and the Performance Standards Regulation.

Reyes said the changes will start on March 1, 2024 to give permitting authorities time to adjust.