Economy

S&P/TSX composite up on energy, U.S. markets also rise in late morning trading Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2023 11:33 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. TIJ
Strength in energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also posted gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.31 points at 20,592.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 192.15 points at 35,419.84. The S&P 500 index was up 19.89 points at 4,556.23, while the Nasdaq composite was up 38.07 points at 14,070.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.93 cents US compared with 75.66 cents US on Friday.

The September crude oil contract was up $1.56 at US$78.63 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$5.00 at US$1,961.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.86 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

