Body of Toronto man recovered from Trent River near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Toronto man died following a drowning incident in the area of the Trent River and Ranney Falls near Campbellford, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Northumberland OPP say around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who ho appeared to be in distress after jumping into the water.

Police were informed the individual then went under the water and failed to resurface.

Members of the Trent Hills Fire Department and Northumberland EMS launched a search of the waterway, police said.

Police say after about two hours, the body of a 27-year-old man from Scarborough was located. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP say the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario was on scene to assist with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement