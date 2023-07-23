Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Body of Toronto man recovered from Trent River near Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 23, 2023 10:08 pm
Northumberland OPP report the body of a Toronto man was recovered from the Trent River near Campbellford on July 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP report the body of a Toronto man was recovered from the Trent River near Campbellford on July 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto man died following a drowning incident in the area of the Trent River and Ranney Falls near Campbellford, Ont., on Saturday evening.

Northumberland OPP say around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who ho appeared to be in distress after jumping into the water.

Police were informed the individual then went under the water and failed to resurface.

Members of the Trent Hills Fire Department and Northumberland EMS launched a search of the waterway, police said.

Police say after about two hours, the body of a 27-year-old man from Scarborough was located. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP say the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario was on scene to assist with the investigation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Lack of supervision the leading cause of drownings: Lifesaving Society'
Lack of supervision the leading cause of drownings: Lifesaving Society
Northumberland CountyDrowningNorthumberland OPPCampbellfordTrent RiverRanney FallsToronto man drowning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices