Fraser Valley transit union ratifies contract, job action ending

Transit workers in the Fraser Valley are beginning their return-to-work process after a ratification vote within their union, Friday.

CUPE Local 561 said members have ratified the mediated settlement with First Transit, ending the strike which began 124 days ago.

The six-year agreement, which ends on March 31, 2026, narrows the wage gap with other transit workers in the region while introducing a pension plan that takes effect next spring, according to the union.

“Our members needed a lift, and with this agreement they got one,” said CUPE 561 president Randy Kootte.

“Special Mediator Vince Ready’s recommendations were a fair compromise, providing us with a foundation for future rounds of bargaining. By ratifying this memorandum of settlement, the members agree that this contract is a good start in addressing their concerns.”

The union president also gave thanks to the community members who have been severely impacted over the course of the job action.

“We cannot thank our communities enough for supporting us in our struggle to achieve wage fairness and retirement security—and showing that support despite the many hardships and inconveniences people had to endure as the dispute dragged on,” he said.

Kootte added that the union will do everything it can to quickly resume service in the Fraser Valley and will work with the employer to make sure that buses are running as “soon as possible.”

The union did not give a specific date for when transit services will be fully operational.

First Transit offered a statement Saturday morning.

“First Transit is pleased to confirm that CUPE Local 561 has provided notification of ratification of the mediated settlement for the strike in Fraser Valley,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“The company is working to conclude this new collective agreement and has already started return-to-work efforts with maintenance staff so transit service can be restored as early as possible for our customers in the Fraser Valley.”

First Transit said a date for full return of service will be announced as soon as it is confirmed.