New program looks to build 10,000 affordable homes in Waterloo Region by 2030

A new program has been launched to build 10,000 new affordable and attainable homes in Waterloo Region by 2030.

Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region (HFHWR) has teamed up with area builders to launch BUILD NOW: Waterloo Region which Is hoping to have the massive project complete in seven years.

“The number one cause of the affordability crisis in Canada is the high cost of housing,” said Philip Mills, chief executive at HFHWR.

“When affordable housing is out of reach for middle- and lower-income families, the entire community is held back.”

The goal of the program is to have 7,000 homes for purchase and 3,000 homes for rent that are at budget-friendly prices over the next seven years.

HFHWR says it will handle the screening and placement of families in need of affordable housing as part of the process.

It says that the BUILD NOW: Waterloo Region program will look to keep costs down as developers are expected to provide the build the housing at cost.

In addition, the organization is hoping that some in the community will transfer land at minimal or low costs in order to keep prices down and that developmental charges will be waived, as well.

The plans are also for the new houses to be in complexes of four to six storeys with unit sizes ranging from one to three bedrooms.