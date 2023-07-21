Menu

Canada

Barbie vs. Oppenheimer takes over Saskatoon theatres

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 4:40 pm
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer takes over Saskatoon theatres
This weekend, a new rivalry is born. Whether you're diving into Barbie world or looking to see a nuclear bomb go off, Barb-enheimer is taking movie goers by storm.
The ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ rivalry began in Saskatoon on Friday.

Global News headed to the theatre to see which movie is currently drawing the largest crowd.

Folks seem to be split on what they were going to see, some even pushing for a double feature. Global News spoke with a pair of snappily dressed young men on their way into the cinema to see ‘Oppenheimer’ first and then ‘Barbie’ later in the afternoon.

“It’s a special day,” one said.

They said they are most excited to see Ryan Gosling play Ken in ‘Barbie’.

 

Saskatchewan News Saskatoon News Movies Theatre Barbie saskatoon theatres oppenheimier
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

