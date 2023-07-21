Barbie vs. Oppenheimer takes over Saskatoon theatres

Send this page to someone via email

The ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ rivalry began in Saskatoon on Friday.

Global News headed to the theatre to see which movie is currently drawing the largest crowd.

Folks seem to be split on what they were going to see, some even pushing for a double feature. Global News spoke with a pair of snappily dressed young men on their way into the cinema to see ‘Oppenheimer’ first and then ‘Barbie’ later in the afternoon.

“It’s a special day,” one said.

They said they are most excited to see Ryan Gosling play Ken in ‘Barbie’.