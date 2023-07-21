Rainfall warning in effect for Halifax, heavy downpours expected

Send this page to someone via email

A rainfall warning has been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, this weekend — complete with heavy downpours.

According to Environment Canada, between 40 and 70 millimetres are expected. However, because of the “tropical nature of the moisture feeding this system,” there could be higher amounts of rain during downpours.

The warning covers the Atlantic coast of mainland Nova Scotia. The wet weather will last from Friday until Saturday evening for the southwestern regions, and overnight Friday until Sunday evening for the eastern areas.

“Similar storms in the past have caused hazardous driving conditions, elevated river levels, and localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas,” the warning reads.

Moving east, a special weather statement has been issued for Cape Breton County, where 40 to 80 millimetres of rain are expected to fall between Saturday and Sunday.

After a relatively dry spring, which contributed to the historic wildfires in the province, the region has had an incredibly rainy summer.

Almost 214 millimetres of rain fell in the Halifax area in June: almost double what fell in the previous three months combined.

In fact, June was the third rainiest June on record for Halifax. The current record is 305 millimetres set in June 1985.

— with a file from Global News’ Alex Cooke