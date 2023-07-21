Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. port strike: Union to recommend settlement deal to members

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2023 3:38 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike: Crippling impact on Canadian economy'
B.C. port strike: Crippling impact on Canadian economy
Global News Morning speaks with BC Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Fiona Famulak about the B.C. port strike and the crippling impact on the Canadian economy.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In a development that may end the B.C. port strike, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) said Friday that it will recommend members accept a deal with the employer.

In a notice posted on its website, the union said there will be a stop-work meeting Tuesday for the 8 a.m. shift to recommend the terms of the settlement to the membership.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike: Latest developments disrupt supply chain'
B.C. port strike: Latest developments disrupt supply chain

The labour dispute between the union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) shut down the province’s port facilities for 13 days earlier this month.

Trending Now

The latest development comes after a dizzying week in which the strike appeared to be over, then back on, then over again.

Last week, the BCMEA and ILWU appeared to have reached settlement after a deal was proposed by a federal mediator, temporarily halting strike action.

But the union’s contract caucus rejected the deal on Tuesday, without presenting it to members for a full vote, and by Wednesday workers were back on the picket line.

The employer then filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), which ruled the job action was unlawful without proper notice, and federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan publicly called the action “illegal.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union subsequently issued a new 72-hour strike notice later on Wednesday — before rescinding it hours later without explanation.

-with files from Simon Little

More on Money
TradeLabourbc port strikeBC port strike latestBC port strike todayBC port strike FridayBC port strike votestrike overBC port strike over
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices