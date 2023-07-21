B.C. port strike: Union to recommend settlement deal to members

Send this page to someone via email

In a development that may end the B.C. port strike, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU) said Friday that it will recommend members accept a deal with the employer.

In a notice posted on its website, the union said there will be a stop-work meeting Tuesday for the 8 a.m. shift to recommend the terms of the settlement to the membership.

Thank you to the ILWU Canada Longshore Caucus for sending the Terms of Settlement to a membership vote, with their recommendation for ratification. Right now, BC ports are operating, but we need long-term stability. — Seamus O'Regan Jr (@SeamusORegan) July 21, 2023

The labour dispute between the union and the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) shut down the province’s port facilities for 13 days earlier this month.

The latest development comes after a dizzying week in which the strike appeared to be over, then back on, then over again.

Last week, the BCMEA and ILWU appeared to have reached settlement after a deal was proposed by a federal mediator, temporarily halting strike action.

But the union’s contract caucus rejected the deal on Tuesday, without presenting it to members for a full vote, and by Wednesday workers were back on the picket line.

The employer then filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB), which ruled the job action was unlawful without proper notice, and federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan publicly called the action “illegal.”

The union subsequently issued a new 72-hour strike notice later on Wednesday — before rescinding it hours later without explanation.

