More space for Ontario Veterinary College’s Health Sciences Centre’s intensive care unit

Send this page to someone via email

Big changes are coming to the University of Guelph veterinary clinic.

The intensive care unit at the Ontario Veterinary College’s Health Sciences Centre will be doubled in size. It now has 4,000 square feet of space. This is due to renovations that were recently completed earlier this year.

According to a news release, there has been a sharp increase in patient cases at the veterinary clinic in recent years. The OVC says more than 18,000 companion animal patients visited the HSC in 2021-22. About 2,500 pets require complex, critical or specialty care in the intensive care unit each year.

There was fundraising campaign that was launched in 2020 by OVC Pet Trust that resulted in more than $8.3 million raised. Half of that came from a donation from the late Dr. Catherine Bergeron who was a long time supporter of the OVC Pet Trust. The new renovated space at the clinic will be called the Catherine Bergeron Centre for Urgent and Critical Care.

Story continues below advertisement

The upgrades will also benefit the college’s clinical researchers working in diverse fields of medicine, including cardiology, neurology, oncology, internal medicine and surgery.

This follows a major renovation of the clinic in 2021 where upgrades were made to the hospital’s surgery and anesthesia facilities as well as provide new space for clinical teaching.