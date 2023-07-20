Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More space for Ontario Veterinary College’s Health Sciences Centre’s intensive care unit

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 20, 2023 9:27 pm
A dog is being treated at the Ontario Veterinary College.
A dog is being treated at the Ontario Veterinary College. University of Guelph/submitted
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Big changes are coming to the University of Guelph veterinary clinic.

The intensive care unit at the Ontario Veterinary College’s Health Sciences Centre will be doubled in size. It now has 4,000 square feet of space. This is due to renovations that were recently completed earlier this year.

According to a news release, there has been a sharp increase in patient cases at the veterinary clinic in recent years. The OVC says more than 18,000 companion animal patients visited the HSC in 2021-22. About 2,500 pets require complex, critical or specialty care in the intensive care unit each year.

There was fundraising campaign that was launched in 2020 by OVC Pet Trust that resulted in more than $8.3 million raised. Half of that came from a donation from the late Dr. Catherine Bergeron who was a long time supporter of the OVC Pet Trust. The new renovated space at the clinic will be called the Catherine Bergeron Centre for Urgent and Critical Care.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The upgrades will also benefit the college’s clinical researchers working in diverse fields of medicine, including cardiology, neurology, oncology, internal medicine and surgery.

This follows a major renovation of the clinic in 2021 where upgrades were made to the hospital’s surgery and anesthesia facilities as well as provide new space for clinical teaching.

 

More on Canada
Guelph NewsUniversity of GuelphAnimalPatientsHealth Sciences CentreIntensive Care UnitOntario Veterinary College
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices