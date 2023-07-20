Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Millions poured into projects as province aims to make Manitoba schools more accessible

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 8:20 pm
Grant Park High School as seen in this 2021 file photo. View image in full screen
Grant Park High School as seen in this 2021 file photo. Matt Purchase / Global News
The province is putting $28.3 million into projects aimed at making schools across Manitoba more accessible.

It’s a joint partnership with Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning and Manitoba Consumer Protection and Government Services. The move would target 35 schools in 16 school divisions.

“Access to education for all is an essential part of a strong and vital community,” said Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma.

In an announcement Thursday, the province said the barrier-breaking projects will include:

  • adding elevators and other upgrades for better access to all floors in school buildings
  • installation of lifts
  • construction of accessible bathrooms
  • construction of entry ramps

“These projects have enabled our facilities to be more inviting and accessible places for our students, parents and staff,” said Floyd Martens, board chair, Mountain View School Division. “They are welcome additions to enhance the learning environment for our students.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government says partnering with private sector will get schools built fast'
Manitoba government says partnering with private sector will get schools built fast
