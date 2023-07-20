34-year-old man dead in custody at Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment

Send this page to someone via email

A man died after going into medical distress in his cell at the Pelican Narrows RCMP Detachment on Sunday.

Pelican Narrows, Sask., RCMP said they had arrested the 34-year-old man the day before during an ongoing break-and-enter and weapons investigation.

Officers took him to the detachment, where he was searched, kept in cells and later remanded into custody to appear in court.

The next afternoon, the man went into medical distress in his cell, in which police say investigators later found remnants of an unknown white powder.

The man was taken to a medical centre, where he died.

Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team and the RCMP are investigating the situation and have sent the powder for testing.

A final report on the investigation will be released to the public within 90 days. Until then, no further information will be released.