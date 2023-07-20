Menu

Headline link
Ukrainian refugee missing after going for swim in Quebec river, search underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2023 3:07 pm
Sûreté du Québec headquarters is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Montreal. Quebec provincial police are looking for a man in his 20s who disappeared after he went to swim in a river in St-Anselme, Que., southeast of the provincial capital. View image in full screen
Sûreté du Québec headquarters is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Montreal. Quebec provincial police are looking for a man in his 20s who disappeared after he went to swim in a river in St-Anselme, Que., southeast of the provincial capital. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
A Ukrainian refugee who recently arrived in Quebec has gone missing after he went swimming in a river southeast of Quebec City.

Laura Torres, who works with a group that helps immigrants settle into the region, says the young man had fled the war in Ukraine and arrived in Quebec this month.

Torres says she was with the man’s mother on Wednesday when the woman called police about her missing son.

Quebec provincial police say they are looking for a man in his 20s who disappeared after going for a swim in a river in St-Anselme, Que., but they have not confirmed his identity.

Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says police received a call around midnight from family members who were concerned that he had not returned.

Trending Now

Beaulieu says police searched the riverbanks early this morning with the help of local firefighters, adding that they were joined by divers and a helicopter later in the day.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

