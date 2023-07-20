Teenagers dedicate 1 year to creating Vimy Ridge model for Saskatoon museum

Send this page to someone via email

It’s taken a year of construction, but a group of young volunteers has finished creating a model of Vimy Ridge for the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts.

The model, focused specifically on Hill 145, honours the Saskatchewan and Manitoba boys who contributed to the battle in the First World War.

View image in full screen A model of Vimy Ridge Hill 145 at the Saskatoon Military Museum of Military Artifacts. Jeffrey Meskens/ Global News

“(The battle) was a very significant breakthrough because during the First World War,” said model architect Petr Pavuk, “Vimy Ridge was actually a very successful operation for Canadians although, of course, it did take quite a number of Canadian soldiers’ lives.”

Pavuk said that he and the volunteers chose to showcase the Battle of Vimy Ridge because of how closely local Saskatchewan people are connected to the area. The 17-year-old said that building the model was a first for all of them.

“I’m hoping when people come here, they understand a little bit about how the battle went and what it cost Canada as a whole country, because we don’t want this history to be forgotten,” said Pavuk.

View image in full screen A model of Vimy Ridge Hill 145 at the Saskatoon Military Museum of Military Artifacts. Jeffrey Meskens/ Global News

“The dedication and commitment shown by these youth volunteers in recreating the model of Hill 145 is truly commendable,” said Bill Flahr, museum director. “Their efforts have resulted in an invaluable resource that will enable visitors to gain a deeper appreciation for the Saskatchewan and Manitoba boys’ pivotal role in capturing Hill 145 and the broader significance of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.”

The youth, ages 15 to 17, recreated the landscape of Hill 145 including historically accurate trenches and strategic military positions of the site.

View image in full screen A model of Vimy Ridge Hill 145 at the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts. Jeffrey Meskens/ Global News

When they aren’t building models, the group of teenagers helps the museum with inventory and guided tours, teaching history to students on field trips.

“Personally, (that’s) my favorite part,” Pavuk said. “I really enjoy interacting with the students that come along here and teaching them this history.”

The museum has plans to bring interactive elements to complement the exhibit including historical narratives, personal stories and film presentations.

For the next project, Pavuk said the team is looking at setting up a field periscope that will look into a model.