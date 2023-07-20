Menu

Crime

Man charged after ‘alert citizen’ calls in alleged impaired driver in Vaughan: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 20, 2023 1:12 pm
Police say one man is dead and another was sent to hospital after an early morning double shooting just north of Toronto. York Regional Police say officers responded around 3:50 a.m. to a shooting call at an industrial plaza. York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
A man has been charged after an “alert citizen” called police and reported a suspected impaired driver on Highway 400 near Vaughan, Ont., officers said.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at 10 a.m., officers received a call from a citizen who reported an alleged impaired driver headed southbound on Highway 400.

“The caller observed a black Honda CRV being driven with its turn signal flashing and saw it sideswipe concrete barriers at the side of the road multiple times before it pulled in to a service station parking lot,” police said in a news release.

According to police, an officer found the vehicle parked in a lot with its engine running and passenger-side door open.

Police said the driver and front passenger were both asleep.

Video released by police shows the man speaking with police.

“The officer spoke with the driver, who showed signs of being impaired by alcohol,” police said in the release.

According to police, the driver was found to have a blood-alcohol concentration more than five times the legal limit.

“Due to the extremely high level of intoxication, the male was transported to a hospital for assessment where he was seen by a doctor and then released,” officers said.

Police said a 53-year-old man from New Tecumseth was charged with impaired operation and impaired operation with a blood alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

According to police, the man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

CrimeImpaired DrivingYork Regional PoliceVaughanYRPHighway 400impaired driver hwy 400
