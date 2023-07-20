Know a doctor? A N.B. health authority will pay you $2,000 if you can recruit for them

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick health authority is ramping up its efforts to bring more doctors into the province.

On Thursday, the Horizon Health Network announced a new initiative for New Brunswickers looking to assist in the province’s recruitment process, offering $2,000 for anyone able to successfully refer a physician to come and work for the organization.

“The Horizon Referral Reward has been expanded to include physicians as eligible referrals,” a release from the health authority said. “This is in addition to the $1,000 reward that can be earned by referring an eligible Registered Nurse or Nurse Practitioner.”

Horizon said the move is in response to the province’s ongoing physician shortage.

The announcement comes amid the health authority’s hiring of talent acquisition specialists that will focus on further doctor recruitment.

“Horizon and the province of New Brunswick offer competitive recruitment and relocation incentives to candidates based on what position they are applying for,” the release said.

Horizon is one of two health authorities operating and providing medical care on behalf of New Brunswick’s provincial government.

Headquartered in Fredericton, the organization operates 12 hospitals and 28 clinics in locations throughout the province, including places like Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.