World

‘Significant’ shooting at Auckland, New Zealand construction site, police say

By Nick Perry The Associated Press
Posted July 19, 2023 5:48 pm
new-zealand-shooting. View image in full screen
A shooting has occurred at a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, according to police. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
New Zealand police responded Thursday to reports that a gunman had fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people had been injured, including a police officer, who was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from colleagues.

Police described it as a “significant incident” but said the situation had been contained to a single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street. Police were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for Thursday between New Zealand and Norway.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

