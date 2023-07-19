Fatal shooting of man in Meadow Lake business prompts homicide investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are launching a homicide investigation after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in Meadow Lake.

RCMP said the victim was found in a Meadow Lake business on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound.

The scene has been cleared and an autopsy of the victim has been ordered.

The investigation is currently being overseen by the RCMP’s Major Crimes unit.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes is requesting anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or their local police of jurisdiction.