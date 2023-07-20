Okanagan weather: Mid-30 degree heat to finish week

Send this page to someone via email

Daytime highs will soar to dangerous levels to finish the second last week of July, reaching the mid-30s on both Thursday and Friday afternoons — along with a heat warning in effect.

Make sure to stay well hydrated and to take breaks in cool, air-conditioned spaces during the day.

Sunshine will start both days, with clouds bubbling up throughout and a slight risk of a late-day shower or storm, mainly at higher elevations.

Pure blue skies and sunshine will return to start the weekend, with the mercury in the low 30s on Saturday.

Sunday’s high will be around 32 C, under sunny skies as well.

The mercury will then drop into the upper 20s next week as clouds roll back in.

