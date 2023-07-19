Menu

Money

Looking for cheaper wireless plans? Prices are dropping sharply, data shows

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 11:45 am
Click to play video: '‘I’m not holding my breath’: Rogers-Shaw deal may not lower prices, economists say'
‘I’m not holding my breath’: Rogers-Shaw deal may not lower prices, economists say
Communications giant Rogers is taking over Shaw in one of the biggest corporate mergers Canada has ever seen, valued at $26 billion. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne initially refused the deal, but now he says it will help lower costs for Canadians who are currently paying some of the highest wireless prices in the world. A week after the federal government pitched its consumer-friendly budget, ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Armine Yalnizyan, economist and Atkinson fellow on the future of workers, and Craig Alexander, former chief economist at Deloitte and TD Bank, about whether this merger will really mean lower bills for Canadians. – Apr 2, 2023
Industry watchers are hopeful that Canada’s phone and internet prices will continue to decline but say there is a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability in the country.

Statistics Canada’s inflation data for June shows consumers paid 14.7 per cent less for cellular services compared with the same month last year, following an 8.2 per cent decline in May.

The federal agency attributes phone bill relief to both lower prices for cellular data plans and promotional pricing.

Gerry Wall, whose company Wall Communications Inc. publishes an annual report comparing Canadian phone and internet prices with those of other countries, says the data is consistent with trends that show the costs of telecommunication services in Canada have been declining in recent years.

He credits technological improvements that have made networks more efficient, and says more competition following the entry of Quebecor Inc.’s Videotron to the national market through its purchase of Freedom Mobile could accelerate those declines.

Story continues below advertisement

Wall’s latest report released in February, which was prepared for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, found Canada still had among the highest prices internationally for cellphone and broadband service in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Rogers-Shaw deal: Champagne says bringing down prices ‘here in Canada’ key to approving merger'
Rogers-Shaw deal: Champagne says bringing down prices ‘here in Canada’ key to approving merger
© 2023 The Canadian Press

