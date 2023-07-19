Menu

Health

B.C. coroner says fentanyl the main culprit as 184 people died of toxic drugs in June

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 11:34 am
B.C. couple in recovery helps end stigma around addiction
With more than 11,000 toxic drug-related deaths since B.C. declared a public health emergency in 2016, ending the stigma around addiction is a key part of trying to solve the crisis. Grace Ke has the story of how one couple overcame the barrier of shame related to their addictions - in order to welcome a healthy child into their lives – Jun 18, 2023
The BC Coroners Service says 184 people died in the province in June due to the toxic, unregulated drug supply that has claimed more than 1,200 lives in the first half of this year.

The coroners service says the numbers show how risky it continues to be for users who access their drugs on the illicit market.

Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe says illicit fentanyl is the main culprit driving the crisis in towns and cities big and small across British Columbia.

Lapointe says the overdose crisis is a health emergency affecting all people who get their drugs from the illicit market, and not confined to any one neighbourhood or demographic.

'Drugs Store Owner' dies of overdose: family says
The coroners service says 90 per cent of all drugs tested in June showed the presence of fentanyl, and three quarters of the samples tested positive for a stimulant.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside says the deaths are irreplaceable losses, and thanked health-care workers and other first responders for their work preventing more fatalities.

