Politics

Refugee shelter crisis 1st item at Chow’s first council meeting as Toronto mayor

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 8:29 am
Toronto mayor calls federal money a ‘short term stop gap’ to solve refugee housing
WATCH: Toronto mayor calls federal money a 'short term stop gap' to solve refugee housing.
TORONTO — Olivia Chow says her first Toronto city council meeting as mayor will open with a motion about the refugee shelter and housing crisis.

City council is set to kick off three days of meetings, the first of Chow’s mayoral term after she officially took office last week.

In her first week, Chow has lobbied the federal government for more shelter support for asylum claimants, some of whom had been left to sleep on city sidewalks as different levels of government wrangled over funding.

The federal government announced a one-time $212 million funding injection Tuesday to help shelter asylum claimants, with $97 million directed to Toronto.

Chow welcomed the announcement, but noted it fell short of the $157 million the city needs to shelter roughly 3,000 asylum claimants who make up about a third of Toronto’s shelter system capacity.

A controversial city policy, brought in under Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, has seen asylum claimants looking for a spot in non-refugee-specific Toronto shelter beds directed toward federal programs.

A joint statement by the leaders of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area municipalities said more support was required over the coming weeks to further expand shelter systems and increase resources for affordable housing.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

