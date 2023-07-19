Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Advance voting starts in Toronto, Ottawa area provincial byelections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2023 6:05 am
Advance voting is set to start today in provincial byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood. Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in a municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Advance voting is set to start today in provincial byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood. Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in a municipal election in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. chy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Advance voting is set to start today in provincial byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood.

Eligible voters in those two ridings can cast a ballot at advance voting locations from Wednesday to Friday.

Elections Ontario says applications to vote by mail are due by Friday at 6 p.m., with election day on July 27.

The Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton was vacated in March when Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned both her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat.

Trending Now

The east Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood has been vacant since Mitzie Hunter, who held one of the few Liberal seats, resigned last month to unsuccessfully run in Toronto’s mayoral byelection.

Another byelection will have to be called in Kitchener Centre in the next six months, after Laura Mae Lindo resigned the seat she held for the New Democrats last week.

Advertisement
More on Politics
Byelectionscarborough-guildwoodKanata-CarletonKanata-Carleton byelectionKanata-Carleton ottawaScarborough-Guildwood. byelectionScarborough-Guildwood. toronto
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices