Advance voting starts in Toronto, Ottawa area provincial byelections

TORONTO — Advance voting is set to start today in provincial byelections in Kanata-Carleton and Scarborough-Guildwood.

Eligible voters in those two ridings can cast a ballot at advance voting locations from Wednesday to Friday.

Elections Ontario says applications to vote by mail are due by Friday at 6 p.m., with election day on July 27.

The Ottawa-area riding of Kanata-Carleton was vacated in March when Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned both her post as minister of children, community and social services and her seat.

The east Toronto riding of Scarborough-Guildwood has been vacant since Mitzie Hunter, who held one of the few Liberal seats, resigned last month to unsuccessfully run in Toronto’s mayoral byelection.

Another byelection will have to be called in Kitchener Centre in the next six months, after Laura Mae Lindo resigned the seat she held for the New Democrats last week.