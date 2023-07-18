‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’: Community hopes to repurpose school slated for demolition

A group in Smoky Lake, Alta., is working to save a school from being demolished and repurpose the old building into a space for local businesses, but the school board is ready to go ahead with the costly tear-down.

The Aspen View School Board has decided to go forward with the demolition, which will cost the province roughly $1 million. The land will then be used to build a sports field to accommodate the new school being built.

The province said the decision whether to demolish the school or repurpose it is entirely up to the school board.

According to school board superintendent, Neil O’Shea, the school was designated the top capital priority by the board during the 2015-16 school year.

“An evaluation conducted by Alberta Infrastructure in 2018 highlighted the need for facility replacement, rather than modernization, due to the significant deterioration of many components of the building,” he explained in a statement to Global News.

“The Smoky Lake community’s vigorous support for a new school was a crucial factor in securing project approval in November 2019.”

The demolition is part of this original project.

Now, a petition is going around town to stay the demolition — which is slated to happen Aug. 1 — and repurpose the building as an art gallery and space for local businesses.

Brian Jones and his wife own several businesses in town, including two hotels, the facilities for which they hoped to expand at the school building.

The expansion would be all at the business owner expense, Jones said, and he put together a business plan to not only preserve the school building but to support the community. The town, county and Métis crossing have established a tourism corporation, he explained, and the proposal would support this new endeavor for economic growth and tourism.

Jones’ proposal includes moving his hotels’ gym facilities to the school and creating a wellness centre, repurposing the gym to an art gallery and opening a spa.

Other business owners who operate out of their homes have also said they would like to use the space to set up shop for their businesses, he said.

The process, which has already taken four months, is proving frustrating for Jones.

“We thought that even saving the small gym for the community for an art gallery – and we offered to do that at our own expense – would be easy,” he said. Land transfers, contracts and other administrative dealings have caused delays.

Jones said it would cost a $150,000 penalty — which would be absorbed by the province — to stop the demolition at this point.

“I think it’s a real shame that it’s so easy to demolish something that would cost millions of dollars to replace,” he said.

“Having dedicated art spaces is a sign of a mature, vibrant community and so many people would benefit,” said Lori Sokoluk, president of the local Studio 28 Artist Guild.

The impact of demolition, from cost to carbon footprint, is going to be high, said the local artist who hopes the demolition will be stayed to allow for more consultation time.

As for tourism, she agrees that having an art space would be a big draw.

“People love to come around and look at the arts and see artists working or take workshops. There could potentially be artist residencies that can happen here. They’re talking about tours from Métis crossing and potentially coming for exhibits and openings and things like that. So, it definitely could have a place.

“It’s also the kind of space where local events could happen … and that supports caterers and florists and signage people and graphics people and all sorts of local businesses.”

This isn’t the first time the town has demolished a building — the Senior’s Lodge — that could have been repurposed, said Hank Holowaychuk, the town’s former mayor.

“With the influx of Ukrainians into our community and the lack of housing, that building could have very easily been repurposed,” he said.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone. My concern here is that we continue to demolish buildings that have a new life under a difference use.”

While all parties involved seem to have a strategic plan, inter communication has not been efficient, he said, as business owners and service clubs have not been consulted on the process.

“(Repurposing the school) will give the business community and opportunity to continue to build this community,” Holowaychuk said. “Nobody had the money to build new buildings.

“This is an opportunity we don’t want to lose. We want the government to pause the demolition and sit down with the people at the table and have a second look at this.”

— with files from Sarah Reid, Global News

