Federal government called on to aid Sask. farmers during drought

Saskatchewan’s minister of agriculture has called on the federal government to help farmers and livestock producers through this season’s drought.

“Many producers across Saskatchewan are facing extraordinary costs to ensure their animals are taken care of. We need to move quickly to consider all relief options, including an AgriRecovery assessment to help producers deal with the challenges brought about by drought,” said David Marit.

AgriRecovery is a relief framework provided to provinces by the federal government.

As of June 30, the government reported western and southeastern regions of the province to be experiencing drought-like conditions leading to concerns about the amount of water in the areas, spring runoff and serious infestations of grasshoppers.

The RM of Dundurn declared an agricultural disaster last week due to the ongoing drought.

“The combination of the heat, the (lack of) rain and the grasshoppers moving in the crops are just, we’re running out of pasture, the grasshoppers are eating the grass before we can get cows on them. The crops aren’t growing, and if they are growing they aren’t going to fill up to get anything to harvest out of them,” said deputy reeve for the RM Ben Wilson.

He said some of the government programs to help in cases like drought have started to improve, but he said he’d like to see some of the processes sped up.

The provincial government sent a letter to Ottawa Monday asking for early implementation of the federal Tax Deferral Program.

Due to widespread drought conditions across Saskatchewan and the majority of the prairie region, Minister of Agriculture Dave Marit has requested an AgriRecovery assessment and an early designation of the Livestock Tax Deferral Program from the federal government to support… pic.twitter.com/F1AjZqQwdd — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) July 18, 2023

The program gives producers facing feed shortages more options if they find the need to liquidate part of their herds.

“Last week, the federal and provincial governments also announced that Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) is implementing measures to offer support to Saskatchewan livestock producers by allowing additional acres of low yielding cereal, pulse crops, canola and flax to be diverted to feed,” read a statement from the provincial government.

Crown grazing land rates have also been frozen and farmers might be eligible then for rent reductions.

Producers can get funding to develop new wells, pipelines and dugouts through the Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program.

“Under The Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program, costs related to dugouts, pipelines, and wells are typically funded at 50 per cent of eligible costs, to a maximum rebate of $75,000 over the life of the program.”

The province also pointed to the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation’s Livestock Price Insurance program, noting it offers several policies.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has a team of extension specialists located in 10 regional offices across Saskatchewan to support producers with agronomic advice, program information and pathfinding services. Producers are encouraged to reach out for information on existing programs, alternative feeding strategies, pasture management, assistance with water testing or interpretation of feed and water test results.”

— with files from Global News’ Brody Langager