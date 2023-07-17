Two killed after drunk driver rolled truck on Little Pine First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Little Pine First Nation were killed in a vehicle rollover on Saturday after a drunk driver stepped behind the wheel.

A 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, passengers of the vehicle found at Centre Road, were declared dead at the scene by EMS.

The 25-year-old driver, Tyson Anthony Cardinal, was injured and taken to the hospital but survived.

Investigators determined Cardinal had been drinking.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of operation of a conveyance while impaired by alcohol causing death and one count of operating a conveyance having a blood alcohol concentration equal or exceeding 80 mg.

Cardinal was remanded in custody and will make his first court appearance in North Battleford Monday afternoon.

