Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government puts up millions for wastewater projects

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 4:31 pm
Environment and Climate minister Kevin Klein announced $8 million in spending on wastewater projects in Manitoba on Monday. View image in full screen
Environment and Climate minister Kevin Klein announced $8 million in spending on wastewater projects in Manitoba on Monday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government is putting approximately $8 million toward wastewater infrastructure projects in the city of Winnipeg, the province announced Monday.

Building on the city’s long-term combined sewer overflow project, the province is spending $7.5 million for the southwest sewer interceptor project and $433,000 for the risk mitigation infrastructure at the Darcy Sewer Lift station.

“These upgrades will provide immediate pollution relief to the Red River and Lake Winnipeg, and mitigate flood risks for many homes in Winnipeg and the surrounding area,” Environment and Climate Minister Kevin Klein said in a press release.

The project aims to build additional system capacity and get more wastewater to the South End Sewage Treatment Plant while reducing nutrient loading into the province’s freshwater systems, the release states.

In 2013, Lake Winnipeg was designated the most polluted lake in Canada, Klein said.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement made no mention of funding for the third phase of upgrades to Winnipeg’s North End sewage treatment project, the city’s oldest and largest sewage facility.

In April the city struck a task force to keep major wastewater infrastructure projects in Manitoba on track — specifically the North End project.

Trending Now

Upgrades to the North Winnipeg plant have a 2030 provincial deadline. In August 2022 the estimated cost of the project was $552 million.

— with files from Samuel Thompson

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wastewater task force to focus on North End sewage plant upgrade'
Manitoba wastewater task force to focus on North End sewage plant upgrade
City of WinnipegManitoba GovernmentWastewaterKevin KleinNorth End Sewage Treatment PlantManitoba wastewatersouthwest sewer interceptor project
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices