Canada

5 people remain in hospital a month after Manitoba bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2023 2:27 pm
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning on Thursday is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. View image in full screen
A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning on Thursday is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Highway 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Five people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.

Shared Health, the provincial health authority, says no more patients are in intensive care.

A group of seniors were on a minibus taking a trip to a casino in Carberry in southwestern Manitoba on June 15 when it drove into the path of a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Fifteen people on the bus died that day and another two have died in hospital, including a 79-year-old woman over the weekend.

The 25 people on the bus, including the driver, were from Dauphin and the surrounding area, about 315 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Those who died have been remembered as beloved grandparents, mothers, fathers and siblings.

Click to play video: '‘We’re doing OK’: One month after horrific bus crash, Dauphin carries on'
‘We’re doing OK’: One month after horrific bus crash, Dauphin carries on
Trans-Canada HighwayManitoba crashCarberry crashTrans-Canada Highway crashManitoba Bus CrashDauphin crashseniors crash
© 2023 The Canadian Press

