Canada

Ontario woman still in critical condition after deadly Quebec gondola crash

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 11:16 am
Click to play video: '1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola struck at Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant resort'
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola struck at Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant resort
One person has died and another is in critical condition on Sunday after a mountain sightseeing gondola was struck at Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant ski resort, provincial police have confirmed. Authorities say the surviving passenger was transferred to a Montreal-area hospital and their life remains in danger.
An Ontario woman in her 50s remains in hospital in critical condition on Monday after a deadly gondola crash at Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant resort over the weekend.

Quebec provincial police said the incident happened just before noon on Sunday, when a drilling machine struck the moving gondola, ejecting two passengers.

Both victims, a man and a woman from Ontario, were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The man, also in his 50s, died of his injuries on Sunday.

Click to play video: '1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola struck at Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant resort'
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after gondola struck at Quebec’s Mont-Tremblant resort

Police would not confirm the connection between the man and the woman.

In a statement issued Sunday, officials of the popular resort extended their condolences to all involved.

The resort also specified the heavy machinery involved in the fatal crash was operated by a third party.

The gondola ride remains closed until further notice amid the ongoing investigation by Sûreté du Québec officers.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says police hope to meet with the drill operator and other witnesses, adding that the construction machinery will be inspected.

Mont-Tremblant is located roughly 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal in the Laurentian Mountains.

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta and The Canadian Press

