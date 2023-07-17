University of Guelph receives provincial funding for new AI program

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is investing in a new artificial intelligence program at the University of Guelph.

In a news release on Monday, the new Centre for Advancing Responsible and Ethical Artificial Intelligence (CARE-AI) is looking to draw interest from high school and post-secondary students about a career in the automotive and mobility industries.

In partnership with Linamar and Vector Institute, the program received funding on May 30 as part of the Regional Future Workforce program and the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network.

Non-profit organizations, school boards and post-secondary institutions will receive $500,000 each from the province to lead eight-month-long automotive programs for at least 500 students.

CARE-AI is a community made up of more than 90 researchers at the university that work in multiple disciplines to solve real-world problems through AI, machine learning, deep learning and data science.

It’ll connect the school’s significant expertise in AI, machine learning, deep learning and data science with the automotive and mobility industry’s evolving needs and future workforce.