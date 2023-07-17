Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Winnipeg Jets, Morgan Barron agree to two-year contract

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 17, 2023 10:22 am
Morgan Barron will be back in Winnipeg Jets blue next season.

The 24-year-old centre endeared himself to Jets fans in last season’s playoff run, when he got 75 stitches after taking a skate blade to the face — and came back to finish the game.

The team announced Monday that it has agreed to a two-year contract with Barron, with an average annual value of $1.35 million.

Drafted 174th overall by the New York Rangers in 2017, Barron arrived in Winnipeg as part of the trade for Andrew Copp.

The Halifax native played 70 games for the Jets last season, and set personal career highs in goals, assists, points, and penalty minutes.

morgan barron
