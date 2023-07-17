Arctic cruise ship docks in Churchill for first time in over a decade

Send this page to someone via email

A cruise ship originating from Greenland has made a stop in Churchill — something the northern Manitoba town’s mayor says hasn’t happened in well over a decade.

Michael Spence told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the arrival of the Silver Endeavour, a 10-deck luxury polar cruise ship with a 200-passenger capacity, is a first for Churchill in 15 to 20 years.

“It’s a beautiful sight, seeing a cruise ship like that coming through the port. Naturally, the community was excited. It was great to wake up to, that’s for sure,” he said.

“This is probably the biggest cruise ship we’ve ever seen. It’s a beautiful-looking vessel. We’re very excited about the cruise line (Silversea)’s indication that they want to come in next year, … so 2024-25, we’re looking at more visits by this cruise company.”

Known internationally as the “polar bear capital of the world,” the town is a tourism hotspot, and Spence said its residents are well-equipped to welcome Churchill’s latest visitors.

“We’ve been a port community for many years, right from 1931 and on. We’re never challenged with opportunities like this.”

Spence said the arrival of the Silver Endeavour on Sunday was “a welcome sight.”

"We're an international destination. We've got the resources to make things happen and we're pretty proud of it."

“In terms of providing service, yes, the open signs are up. People are excited about having our tourists come into the community.”

Spence said the ship’s passengers and crew will spend a day or so in Churchill before heading back toward Greenland on their Arctic tour.

