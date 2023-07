See more sharing options

Devon RCMP say a person was seen struggling in the water of the North Saskatchewan River near Voyager Park boat launch around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The focus of the search was moved to Edmonton by 9 p.m., the RCMP said in an update.

View image in full screen Voyager Park sign. Eric Beck/Global News

RCMP are asking people using the river to keep an eye out for anyone who may be in distress.

If someone is found in distress RCMP said to call 911.