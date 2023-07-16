Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2023 3:49 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.

It is Lundgaard’s first victory of the IndyCar season.

The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon.

IndyCar seasons standings leader Alex Palou took second despite starting 15th on the grid and a damaged front wing.

Trending Now

Colton Herta was third for his first podium of the season.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco, the only Canadian driver in IndyCar this season, exited the race after 10 laps due to a mechanical failure.

More on Sports
Toronto sportsToronto eventshonda indyhonda indy torontoToronto Honda IndyToronto IndyIndy RacingChristian Lundgaard
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices