Christian Lundgaard wins Honda Indy Toronto

TORONTO — Christian Lundgaard has won the Honda Indy Toronto.

It is Lundgaard’s first victory of the IndyCar season.

The Dane started the race on the pole but ultimately won because of a failed strategic gamble by Scott McLaughlin and Scott Dixon.

IndyCar seasons standings leader Alex Palou took second despite starting 15th on the grid and a damaged front wing.

Colton Herta was third for his first podium of the season.

Toronto’s Devlin DeFrancesco, the only Canadian driver in IndyCar this season, exited the race after 10 laps due to a mechanical failure.